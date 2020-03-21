د . إAEDSRر . س

Covid-19: Beach-Goers In Dubai Are Being Criticised For Not Practising Social Distancing

In a time when the world is panicked and is being instructed to remain indoors to practice social distancing by authorities to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19), many individuals feel the urge to get out and about now more than ever…

The UAE authorities have strictly instructed all residents and citizens in the country to refrain from public gatherings and to not go out in groups of more than 10 people. Despite the many warnings, Dubai residents shared images of a jam-packed JBR on Friday that showed people disregarding the self-isolation instructions. Many other beaches also saw large gatherings on Friday including, Kite Beach and Sufouh Beach.

These images angered a number of tweeps and they called out the beach-goers for their ‘irresponsible’ behaviour and urged them to take responsibility and stay indoors before the spread of the virus goes out of control.

UAE residents are clearly furious and took to Twitter to express their dismay over the situation

Residents have stated that not abiding by the regulations imposed by the government may lead the country into an indefinite lockdown

Many memes influenced by yesterday’s crowded beach visuals are now circulating on social media

Tweep @fatmaofsheba shared that her “friends in Dubai sending me photos from crowded beaches…”

The deadly virus has already affected 153 people in the UAE, with 120 active cases, 31 recoveries and 2 deaths.

