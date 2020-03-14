Covid-19: Night Clubs In Dubai Will Now Shut Down With Immediate Effect

د . إAEDSRر . س

In efforts to minimise the coronavirus spread, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing issued a circular that directs all hospitality establishments licensed to operate nightclubs to close nightclubs with IMMEDIATE effect until the end of March 2020.

The circular also mentions that Dubai authorities will be carrying out inspections during the closure to ensure strict adherence to the preventive measures put in place, and further stated that LEGAL action will be taken against any violators.

All events taking place in Dubai will also be suspended from Sunday, March 15 onwards to safeguard public health

