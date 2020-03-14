Covid-19: Apple Stores In MOE And The Dubai Mall Will Shut For Two Weeks
JUST IN: Apple will be closing ALL of its stores across the world for the next two weeks (until March 27), to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple stores will only keep its doors open for customers in China where the chains have recently reopened.
The announcement of the temporary closure was made on Saturday morning by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook on his official Twitter account. A total of 65 active coronavirus cases in the UAE have been reported, with more than 140,000 people testing positive for the virus globally and more than 5,000 fatalities.
This closure will be effecting Dubai as well, as the Apple stores at Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates will not reopen until March 27.
“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”
In an official statement by Apple, Tim Cook addressed the worldwide Apple family and elaborated on the company’s decision to shut down stores worldwide
The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us… This global effort — to protect the most vulnerable, to study this virus, and to care for the sick — requires all of our care and all of our participation. And I want to update you about the ways in which we are doing our part.”
Apple has also mentioned a donation of $15 million to the global COVID-19 response, to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic
The company will also be matching their employees’ donations two-to-one to support COVID-19 response efforts locally, nationally and internationally.