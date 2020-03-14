Covid-19: Apple Stores In MOE And The Dubai Mall Will Shut For Two Weeks

JUST IN: Apple will be closing ALL of its stores across the world for the next two weeks (until March 27), to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple stores will only keep its doors open for customers in China where the chains have recently reopened.

The announcement of the temporary closure was made on Saturday morning by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook on his official Twitter account. A total of 65 active coronavirus cases in the UAE have been reported, with more than 140,000 people testing positive for the virus globally and more than 5,000 fatalities.

This closure will be effecting Dubai as well, as the Apple stores at Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates will not reopen until March 27.