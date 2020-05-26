COVID-19: Issa Romantic Quarantine Wedding And You Are NOT Invited!
COVID-19: Issa Romantic Quarantine Wedding And You Are NOT Invited!
Couples spend months, even years planning their perfect dream weddings. From the guest list to the decor, the ceremonies the catering, every detail is given attention so that the most important milestone in your life is remembered fondly for the rest of you life… awww feeling all mushy on the inside writing that!
But alas, 2020 had different plans for all the soon-to-be-married couples this year, by making social distancing the new norm as the ongoing pandemic is dangling above our heads and threatening all our plans. Many lovebirds have put their wedding plans on hold and have postponed their big day celebrations indefinitely.
Although, for some couples out there it’s just about wanting to be with each other and none of that planning really matters.
…So throwing aside the wedding they envisioned, they go ahead with a quarantine wedding that deffo looks dramatically different to what they had in mind… but hey, as long as you’re with the love of your life, does anything else really matter??
Basil and Sarah are one such Dubai-based lovebirds that didn’t let the pandemic stop them from living their best lives and they tied the knot in a Zoom-officiated ceremony on Monday, May 25… to which NO ONE was invited to (in person)
Their family, friends and loves ones joined the happy couple on their big day virtually!
“We just wanted to be together and decided why not do it virtually through the UAE marriage portal ezawaj! Fam & friends joined through zoom and afterwards we drove around and celebrated with the whole city!”
Donning on a glamours wedding dress, having bae by your side and heading onna romantic drive down one of the greatest cities in the WORLD, that sounds like a dream wedding date to us… minus all the wedding stress and lavish spending!
Meanwhile, EVERY bride who’s had to postpone her dream wedding because of the corona pandemic right now: