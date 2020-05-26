COVID-19: Issa Romantic Quarantine Wedding And You Are NOT Invited!

Couples spend months, even years planning their perfect dream weddings. From the guest list to the decor, the ceremonies the catering, every detail is given attention so that the most important milestone in your life is remembered fondly for the rest of you life… awww feeling all mushy on the inside writing that!

But alas, 2020 had different plans for all the soon-to-be-married couples this year, by making social distancing the new norm as the ongoing pandemic is dangling above our heads and threatening all our plans. Many lovebirds have put their wedding plans on hold and have postponed their big day celebrations indefinitely.

Although, for some couples out there it’s just about wanting to be with each other and none of that planning really matters.

…So throwing aside the wedding they envisioned, they go ahead with a quarantine wedding that deffo looks dramatically different to what they had in mind… but hey, as long as you’re with the love of your life, does anything else really matter??