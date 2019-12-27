Cristiano Rolando Was Seen Teaching Novak Djokovic How To Jump For A Header At A Dubai Training Complex

The profesh Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is here in Dubai training away hard and fast at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex along with world-class trainers and coaches.

All work and no play makes Ronaldo a dull boy, thus to add a bit of fun to the training the Portuguese footballer was joined by Serbian professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic.

The videos of the two sports veterans training together all things exciting as Ronaldo can be seen teaching Djokovic how to land a spot-on ‘Header’. Ronaldo recently proved in a match that he is the KING of headers with his ON FLEEK hit that landed in a straight-cut GOAL. I C O N I C.