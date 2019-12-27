Cristiano Rolando Was Seen Teaching Novak Djokovic How To Jump For A Header At A Dubai Training Complex

د . إAEDSRر . س

The profesh Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is here in Dubai training away hard and fast at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex along with world-class trainers and coaches.

All work and no play makes Ronaldo a dull boy, thus to add a bit of fun to the training the Portuguese footballer was joined by Serbian professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic.

The videos of the two sports veterans training together all things exciting as Ronaldo can be seen teaching Djokovic how to land a spot-on ‘Header’. Ronaldo recently proved in a match that he is the KING of headers with his ON FLEEK hit that landed in a straight-cut GOAL. I C O N I C.

Could these be signs of a budding bromance??

As the footballer teaches Djokovic how to jump for a header.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo also blessed fans with a series of videos of himself working out in the pool at the sports complex

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Sports Council (@dubaisc) on

In Djokovic’s IG post earlier last week, the tennis player raved on about the NAS Sports Complex

He further thanked the staff for their great motivation and service.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Ronaldo’s gravity-defying header that shook football fanatics all over the world

#BEAST! This iconic strike was witnessed during the Juventus Vs Sampdoria on Wednesday, December 18.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Ronaldo’s next match will be on January 6 2020, against Cagliari Calcio.

