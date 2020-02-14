CONFIRMED: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Granted The UAE Gold Card Residency Visa

Portuguese profesh footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Italian club Juventus, has recently been granted a 10-year UAE Gold Card residency visa. The iconic footballer and the latest beneficiary of the Gold Card will be joined by six other sportsmen who will also receive the long term visa.

Earlier this month, it was announced by the UAE Cabinet that promising athletes in the UAE would be eligible for gold visas after it approved the new residency scheme on Sunday (February 2). This initiative by the Dubai Sports Council is to connect international players from around the world and encourage them to live and invest in the country.