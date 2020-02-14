CONFIRMED: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Granted The UAE Gold Card Residency Visa

د . إAEDSRر . س

Portuguese profesh footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Italian club Juventus, has recently been granted a 10-year UAE Gold Card residency visa. The iconic footballer and the latest beneficiary of the Gold Card will be joined by six other sportsmen who will also receive the long term visa.

Earlier this month, it was announced by the UAE Cabinet that promising athletes in the UAE would be eligible for gold visas after it approved the new residency scheme on Sunday (February 2). This initiative by the Dubai Sports Council is to connect international players from around the world and encourage them to live and invest in the country.

 

 

It is no surprise that Ronaldo is a huge Dubai lover and annually comes down to the city to vacay with the fam-bam

During his latest conference in the city last year, Ronaldo applauded the immense support and love that he continuously receives from the community and the people from this region.

This picture of the renowned footballer with Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), was taken back in December 2019, when Ronaldo was in the city for the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards that took place at the end of the year.

 

Ronaldo is ranked second in the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes of the decade

 

Back in 2019, the UAE Cabinet declared that they will be granting long term visas to scientists and entrepreneurs based on their contribution and influence to the UAE.

