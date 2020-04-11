A Viral Video Shows A Large Crowd Of Pakistani Exapts In Dubai Demanding For Flights To Return Home
A video doing rounds on social media and being shared on a number of WhatsApp groups in the UAE showed a large gathering of Pakistani expats in Dubai requesting the authorities for flights to return home to Pakistan amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This video was taken earlier last week when large crowds had formed outside the Consulate-General of Pakistan, in Umm Hurair, causing a number of netizens to respond against the behaviour and condemned the public crowding.
However, the UAE authorities understand the urge of these residents wanting to return home and announced to the crowd that they are scurrying to arrange for flights, in collaboration with the Pakistani government, to safely facilitate their return back to their homeland.
Pakistani journalist, Syed Talat Hussain, shared this video of the gathering that took place on April 8…
In the video the authorities from the Pakistani Embassy can be heard saying (translated from Urdu):
“My brothers, we are doing all that we can to help. We are ready to help, but this is the wrong way to deal with this situation, making it a problem for you and a problem for us. This behaviour will just make Pakistan look bad, we’re living in someone else’s country, we’re not in Pakistan. We need to follow their rules and regulations. We are trying to help.
We have provided many with ration and will continue to provide more for others”
To which the crowd erupted with dissent and refused the commodity arrangements and asked for flights back to Pakistan stating,
“We don’t want ration, we want to go back to Pakistan.”
“This is affecting the whole world and isn’t just a matter about the UAE or Pakistan, you need to understand and have patience…”
Pakistani Embassy agents can be heard desperately trying to get the situation under control and attempting to get the angered crowds to settle down.
For the time being ALL flights between the UAE and Pakistan are suspended as preventive measures against COVID-19 and there have been no announcements of special evacuation flights so far
Earlier last week, the Pakistan Embassy put out a statement on their official Twitter handle saying that:
“Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai has not announced any special flight to Pakistan of any airline yet. The consulate will not be responsible for any such ticket purchases.”
If and when the normal flight operations between the UAE and Pakistan resume, the formal announcements will be made via official government sources.