A Viral Video Shows A Large Crowd Of Pakistani Exapts In Dubai Demanding For Flights To Return Home

A video doing rounds on social media and being shared on a number of WhatsApp groups in the UAE showed a large gathering of Pakistani expats in Dubai requesting the authorities for flights to return home to Pakistan amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This video was taken earlier last week when large crowds had formed outside the Consulate-General of Pakistan, in Umm Hurair, causing a number of netizens to respond against the behaviour and condemned the public crowding.

However, the UAE authorities understand the urge of these residents wanting to return home and announced to the crowd that they are scurrying to arrange for flights, in collaboration with the Pakistani government, to safely facilitate their return back to their homeland.