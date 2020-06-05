Interpol Wanted Danish Criminal Gets Taken Into Custody By Dubai Security Forces In A Massive Sting Operation
A wanted Europian criminal, Amir Faten Mekky, was arrested from his Dubai residence, in the wee hours of the morning by special security forces of Dubai Police in a massive sting operation conducted on June 3.
As reported by the Dubai Media Office, the Danish national had entered the UAE back in 2018.