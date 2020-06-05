د . إAEDSRر . س

Interpol Wanted Danish Criminal Gets Taken Into Custody By Dubai Security Forces In A Massive Sting Operation

A wanted Europian criminal, Amir Faten Mekky, was arrested from his Dubai residence, in the wee hours of the morning by special security forces of Dubai Police in a massive sting operation conducted on June 3.

As reported by the Dubai Media Office, the Danish national had entered the UAE back in 2018.

Interpol wanted gang leader, Amir Faten Mekky, has eluded security forces across Europe, and has been at large until today

In a series of Tweets, the Dubai Media Office confirmed that the dangerous criminal is now under the custody of special security forces of Dubai Police

The Danish national is currently being investigated and preparations are underway to hand him over to the relevant authorities

Special forces from Dubai Security agency raided Amir Mekky’s place of residence early morning on June 4 and he was since taken into custody.

