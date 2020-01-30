DED Has Warned Pharmacies In The UAE Not To Increase Face Masks Prices’ Due To Coronavirus Demand

The Department of Economy in Dubai (DED) has warned all pharmacies and retailers not to hike the prices of face masks and nose covers. Following local news reports confirming the first case of Coronavirus in the UAE, many residents sought to take preventative measures and followed international guidelines’ on keeping safe from the contagious virus.

The department, in charge of protecting consumers, tweeted out the doings saying it is illegal to increase prices when there’s a high demand with people taking safety measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

The department urges residents to report cases where prices for face masks are increased

The surge in demand started following reports of a family of four coming from Wuhan, who are confirmed to be affected by the Coronavirus with health conditions that are not a cause for concern, according to the Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MoHap).

