د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

DED Has Warned Pharmacies In The UAE Not To Increase Face Masks Prices’ Due To Coronavirus Demand

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Department of Economy in Dubai (DED) has warned all pharmacies and retailers not to hike the prices of face masks and nose covers. Following local news reports confirming the first case of Coronavirus in the UAE, many residents sought to take preventative measures and followed international guidelines’ on keeping safe from the contagious virus.

The department, in charge of protecting consumers, tweeted out the doings saying it is illegal to increase prices when there’s a high demand with people taking safety measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

The department urges residents to report cases where prices for face masks are increased

The surge in demand started following reports of a family of four coming from Wuhan, who are confirmed to be affected by the Coronavirus with health conditions that are not a cause for concern, according to the Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MoHap).

Image Credits: Stock

Pharmacies in the UAE are also reportedly running out of face masks

The N95 mask, in particular, has been highly sought after due to its extra protection. Several CEOs of pharmacies in the UAE have made statements to local media saying that the demand for the specific mark has been clinically proven to support and reduce the spread of the virus.’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?