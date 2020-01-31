د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The DHA Verifies A Common Fear About Contracting Coronavirus Via Online Shopping Amidst Raging Rumours

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Faster than the spread of the virus are the rumours surrounding the coronavirus epidemic.

The fast-spreading 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which initially broke out in Wuhan, China has already killed over 130 people as well as infected more than 6.000 people in China and has since spread to the UAE, the US, Australia and several other countries around the world.

Amongst the outbreak of the fatally contagious virus are rumours that the coronavirus can be transmitted via imported good or packages coming from China through online shopping, which the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have confirmed is NOT TRUE.

The DHA have announced that there is NO evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by any imported packages, items or goods

According to Dr Nancy Messonier, the director of the CDC’s Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, it is very unlikely that coronavirus can survive on surfaces ‘that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures.’

Netizens are expressing their utmost fear of ordering packages online that could possibly be shipped over from China

nCoV is a human-to-human transmissible disease that’s imparted between animals and people and thus far there are NO reports that verify the spread of the virus via imported or shipped packages and goods…

The World Health Organization has not restricted any form of trade to and from China, as no evidence supports the claims of the disease being spread via imported packages

In the wake of the epidemic, tweeps are also sharing their take on the coronavirus outbreak and are advocating against eating animals

MAIN prevention tip: Regularly wash and sanitize your hands when in public places OR travelling.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?