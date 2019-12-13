Dido’s Friday Night Concert In Dubai Has Been Cancelled And This Is What Will Happen To Your Tickets

The English songstress, Dido was due for a concert in Dubai on Friday, December 13 which has now been cancelled last minute due to reported illness.

The singer known for her chart-topping hits such as, Here With Me and Thank You was scheduled to play at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday evening, however, the venue came out with an official statement confirming that the concert has been cancelled with no further news on the rescheduling of the gig.