Dido’s Friday Night Concert In Dubai Has Been Cancelled And This Is What Will Happen To Your Tickets
The English songstress, Dido was due for a concert in Dubai on Friday, December 13 which has now been cancelled last minute due to reported illness.
The singer known for her chart-topping hits such as, Here With Me and Thank You was scheduled to play at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday evening, however, the venue came out with an official statement confirming that the concert has been cancelled with no further news on the rescheduling of the gig.
Concert-goers will be able to get a FULL REFUND on their purchased tickets
The venue has further confirmed that all tickets WILL be refunded through the original point of sale, while tickets purchased directly from the arena will be refunded back on to the credit or debit card used for the transaction.
‘Dido apologises to her Dubai fans’
The Coca-Cola Arena has released an official statement, stating that the international singer has apologised to her fans in Dubai for the sudden cancellation.
The show on Friday night in Dubai would have marked the English singer’s UAE debut but alas…
Although, here’s wishing Dido a speedy recovery.