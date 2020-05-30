Disney Princesses Will Never Look The Same Once You See Them In Their Emirates Cabin Crew Avatars Mopping the floors, flying around on a magic carpet or serving passengers onboard Airbus A380s, our Disney princesses do it all in style! A talented cartoonist and cabin crew, who goes by the Insta name – @mentai_crew, has transformed your favourite Disney princesses into flight attendants and you can’t help but marvel over the brilliant works of art.

Looks like Ariel’s gotten more than just feet now, she’s got a job, her prince and a WICKED uniform!

Image credit: @mentai_crew

Cindeey has levelled up from being a stay-at-home princess to an independent cabin crew member who needs no prince charming to come rescue her!

Mulan: A warrior by day and a flight attendant by night!

Word on the street is that Jasmine and Aladdin have ditched their magic flying carpet for Airbus A380s and more!

