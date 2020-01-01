A Popular Dog Rescue Shelter In The UAE Is In Trouble And May Have To Shut Its Doors To The Stray Furballs
This just may be the heart-wrenching news ever.
The largest private dog rescue shelter in the UAE, the Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, is in deep waters because of the skyrocketing treatment bills for the doggos – which have caused vets to freeze the centre’s vet account.
The heartbreaking news comes after the Stray Dogs Centre’s vet bills came up to AED131,000 for which the centre that’s completely reliant on public funding is not able to cover-up.
Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, is a licensed centre but is entirely reliant on public support to operate and with the new medical bills tallying up to more than 130k the centre will no longer be able to provide treatment for any of its new or 430 existing K9 friends at the centre.
The Umm Al Quwain based centre recently took in 110 doggos caught by the municipality within the last three months
Although, with the heavy intake of stray dogs in the region, the costs of the medical checkups and treatments have also increased and have sent the centre over the edge with their payments.
According to The National, the centre for stray dogs has rescued over 3,500 dogs of which 2,600 were put for adoption and were placed in caring homes. Other than the vet bills which cost a fortune, the centre further has to fund 10 caretakers and two administration personnel, have to buy food for 450 dogs and diesel to operate two generators.
The centre also mentioned how important is it to actually get medical check-ups of the dogs
The centre mentioned that for the welfare of the community and the centre, they must persistently take the dogs for checkups and treatments
Veterinarian care for dogs is super, super vital as this prevents the spread of diseases amongst dogs, controls population and gives home to a clean and healthy community. Neutering, castration, parasite control and treatment of sick and injured dogs are all part of the routine doc visits which help in ensuring a clean and healthy environment.
The centre is devastated at the possibility of having to shut it’s doors to stray and helpless dogs because of a lack of funds.