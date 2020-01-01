A Popular Dog Rescue Shelter In The UAE Is In Trouble And May Have To Shut Its Doors To The Stray Furballs

This just may be the heart-wrenching news ever.

The largest private dog rescue shelter in the UAE, the Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, is in deep waters because of the skyrocketing treatment bills for the doggos – which have caused vets to freeze the centre’s vet account.

The heartbreaking news comes after the Stray Dogs Centre’s vet bills came up to AED131,000 for which the centre that’s completely reliant on public funding is not able to cover-up.

Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, is a licensed centre but is entirely reliant on public support to operate and with the new medical bills tallying up to more than 130k the centre will no longer be able to provide treatment for any of its new or 430 existing K9 friends at the centre.