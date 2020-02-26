An Anonymous Donor In Dubai Donated A Generous AED15,000 To An Ill Woman

An anonymous Dubai resident donated AED15,000 to a woman who needed help with her treatment costs for rheumatoid arthritis. The random act of kindness was reported by the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

Umm Saif, an Egyptian patient, had been suffering from her rheumatoid arthritis and needed treatment that cost AED41,657, which has since been brought down to a lesser cost thanks to the help of an anonymous man who had donated AED15,000. According to Emarat Al Youm, the patient was not able to afford the tests and medicines needed, as her illness kept getting worse.

Dubai’s residents prove its generosity and show for humanity once again

Umm Saif’s husband was said to have felt helpless due to the costs of the medical treatment; until the donation from ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher’ came along. The programme had helped connect the donor with the Department of Islamic Affair and Charitable Activities in Dubai, helping to transfer the amount to the patient’s account.

All’s well that ends well.