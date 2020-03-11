Driverless Pods That Are Perfect For Sightseeing In Dubai Are Already In The Works
Yesss! A new way to see the city could be coming right up after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed an MoU with British company, Beemcar, to develop driverless pods that would operate above the city traffic.
Sounds awesome, right?
The driverless pods will be a great way for tourists to see the city from up above
According to the Dubai Media Office, this new venture adds to Dubai’s plans to have 25% of journeys in Dubai to be driverless by 2030; it also aims to increase the use of public transportation.
They describe this as a cross between a monorail and a ski lift that can seat four passengers each
…which will each travel at 50 kilometres per hour along routes
It will also be in Dubai’s busy areas like; Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Al Wasl District.