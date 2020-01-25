Dubai Police Remind UAE Residents That Drug Addicts That Come Forward Seeking Treatment Will NOT Be Punished

On Saturday morning, the Dubai police took to their official Twiter account to remind individuals residing in the UAE that suffer from a drug addiction that they will NOT be punished nor prosecuted if they come forward to the authorities to seek treatment for their addiction.

Parents and guardians can be assured that if their child suffers from a narcotics addiction, the Dubai police will provide them with protection and provide them with the needed help to overcome the threatening addiction.

According to Article 43 – UAE Anti-Narcotics Law, addicts will NOT have any kind of criminal proceedings being initiated against them if they themselves come fourth to the authorities voluntarily.