Du Customers All Over Dubai Are Facing Major WiFi Issues Due To A Possible Network Outage On Saturday

On Saturday, customers of du, (a telecom operator in the United Arab Emirates) took to social media to voice their complaints about their home WiFi system that didn’t seem to be working at all (writing up this article was a task in itself). The customers shared their concerns on social media sites and tagged the telecom operator as well to make them aware of the situation to no luck. Customers even complained that the du helpline itself was down and there was no way for them to get in touch with the telecommunications company to report the WiFi glitch. Moreover, the WiFi being down across the city for du users could be the result of a possible network outage. There have been no official announcements regarding this via du so far.

Netizens called out the telecom company for not communicating the network outage to its customers via so much as an SMS or an announcement on their official handles

@dutweets if the whole of Dubai had a wifi problem would it not make sense to inform customers via an sms rather than having everyone call in and waste their time? — Kathy Scheepmaker (@kathysch) March 14, 2020

A number of residents are facing the EXACT same issue and are complaining that du agents nor the helpline are being responsive to their inquires

@dutweets guys WiFi is not working in my house. Tried the chat feature in your app but no agent is online to help me. Can you please address my issue ASAP? I am working from home and I need WiFi to work ! — Anoop Rao K (@anoopraok) March 14, 2020

Frustrated customers all over the city are requesting the telecom operator to provide them with a solution during the network outage…

@dutweets im tweeting this with my phone service because my home wifi cannot even load google. Your number is disabled as well.. how can we solve this??? — هند (@Hind_91) March 14, 2020

Dubai residents are not able to contact their friends and family members abroad due to the sudden city-wide du WiFi outage

I think wifi isnt working for them either… 😂 — Zucchini87 (@zucchini87) March 14, 2020

Residents living in the Palm, Mirdiff, Business Bay, City Walk, JBR, Daria, Qusais, Downtown Dubai and other areas have all complained of the slow speed and for some, the WiFi has stopped functioning entirely