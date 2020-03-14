Du Customers All Over Dubai Are Facing Major WiFi Issues Due To A Possible Network Outage On Saturday
On Saturday, customers of du, (a telecom operator in the United Arab Emirates) took to social media to voice their complaints about their home WiFi system that didn’t seem to be working at all (writing up this article was a task in itself). The customers shared their concerns on social media sites and tagged the telecom operator as well to make them aware of the situation to no luck.
Customers even complained that the du helpline itself was down and there was no way for them to get in touch with the telecommunications company to report the WiFi glitch. Moreover, the WiFi being down across the city for du users could be the result of a possible network outage.
There have been no official announcements regarding this via du so far.