Dubai Airports Will Screen Passengers Arriving From China For Coronavirus

Dubai Airports will start screening passengers arriving on direct flights from China, due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people, as announced by its Twitter statement on Thursday. So all passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport will be thermally screened.

A coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China has already killed 17 people and infected nearly 600. Two cities in China have been put in lockdown, in order to prevent it from spreading elsewhere.

It is said that the new virus, which has never appeared before, came from the illegal trading wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan.

Other airlines in the UAE, like Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, have already started screening for coronavirus for passengers flying from China to Abu Dhabi. Other passengers are also eligible for a refund from Etihad without charge if they’ve booked on flights.