People Of Determination Had A Fun-Filled Week Meeting With Novak Djokovic And Parting In The Dubai Canal Run

Sweaaatts! No we didn’t mean sweets, we meat sweat cus that’s exactly what the participants down at the Dubai Canal Run did today.

Local and international athletes sweat it all out at the Dubai Canal Run in view of the impressive downtown skyline on Friday morning, this run was a part of the RaceME Iconic Run Series. Participants flocked to the Dubai Canal to partake in the 1km, 5km and 10km courses that were open to open to runners, and walkers, of all ages and abilities.

The Heroes of Hope group (a community that aims to support people of determination in sport), organised for some of their people with determination to take part in the 1k event and it was super inspiring, to say the least.

This blockbuster sporting event was supported by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and RTA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matty Hayfield (@fit_runner2020) on

Participants were super inspired by the diverse event and how it was inclusive to literally EVERYONE!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MissMcClafferty (@missmcclafferty) on

This laid-back, family sporting event gave participants a GORG view of  Dubai’s incredible beauty and impressive architecture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahaf Kobeissi ✨رهف رائف قبيسي (@inrayspiration) on

Earlier in the week, Novak Djokovic spoke to a group of young tennis stars from UAE Tennis Federation affiliated academies, including CF Tennis Academy ball kids and children from Heroes of Hope

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heroes of Hope (@heroes_of_hope_) on

The children and the star tennis player spent the day together talking about tennis and sports

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

