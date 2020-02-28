People Of Determination Had A Fun-Filled Week Meeting With Novak Djokovic And Parting In The Dubai Canal Run
Sweaaatts! No we didn’t mean sweets, we meat sweat cus that’s exactly what the participants down at the Dubai Canal Run did today.
Local and international athletes sweat it all out at the Dubai Canal Run in view of the impressive downtown skyline on Friday morning, this run was a part of the RaceME Iconic Run Series. Participants flocked to the Dubai Canal to partake in the 1km, 5km and 10km courses that were open to open to runners, and walkers, of all ages and abilities.
The Heroes of Hope group (a community that aims to support people of determination in sport), organised for some of their people with determination to take part in the 1k event and it was super inspiring, to say the least.