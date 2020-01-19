Dubai’s Goal To Have The World’s LOWEST Carbon Footprint Is Well Underway
Thanks to substantial progress in clean energy production, Dubai aims to have the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.
And to get there, the third phase of the world’s largest single-site solar park, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model is almost operational.
DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer visited the site at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park this week to ensure the progress is bring made and the third phase is set to open in April.
Once built it will help the city achieve its clean energy goals, to produce 75% of Dubai’s power from clean energy
And effectively ensure Dubai has the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050
HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer has visited the #MBRSolarPark, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It has a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030. #DEWANews pic.twitter.com/NqchPPAhpF
— DEWA | Official Page (@DEWAOfficial) January 18, 2020
Soon, this will be the largest single solar park in the world
The 800MW third phase will be completed in April, and the park aims to have a capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030, with investments of AED50 billion. It’s incredible to see DEWA and Dubai make massive leaps towards reducing its carbon footprint at a crucial time
Dubai’s Crown Prince announced DEWA as the top-performing government entity
The top 3 best-performing entities are @DEWAOfficial, @rta_dubai and @DHA_Dubai. The 3 lowest-performing rankings are @DubaiCustoms and @DubaiCulture sharing a position, followed by @Land_Department and @DubaiPP.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020