د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai’s Goal To Have The World’s LOWEST Carbon Footprint Is Well Underway

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Thanks to substantial progress in clean energy production, Dubai aims to have the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.

And to get there, the third phase of the world’s largest single-site solar park, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model is almost operational.

DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer visited the site at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park this week to ensure the progress is bring made and the third phase is set to open in April.

Once built it will help the city achieve its clean energy goals, to produce 75% of Dubai’s power from clean energy

And effectively ensure Dubai has the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050

Soon, this will be the largest single solar park in the world

The 800MW third phase will be completed in April, and the park aims to have a capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030, with investments of AED50 billion. It’s incredible to see DEWA and Dubai make massive leaps towards reducing its carbon footprint at a crucial time

Dubai’s Crown Prince announced DEWA as the top-performing government entity

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?