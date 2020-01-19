Dubai’s Goal To Have The World’s LOWEST Carbon Footprint Is Well Underway

Thanks to substantial progress in clean energy production, Dubai aims to have the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.

And to get there, the third phase of the world’s largest single-site solar park, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model is almost operational.

DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer visited the site at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park this week to ensure the progress is bring made and the third phase is set to open in April.

Once built it will help the city achieve its clean energy goals, to produce 75% of Dubai’s power from clean energy

And effectively ensure Dubai has the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050