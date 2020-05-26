Dubai Cinemas Gyms Business Activities And Entertainment Centres To Reopen From Wednesday The most-anticipated COVID-19 move by the Dubai government was finally announced on Monday evening, May 25. In accordance to an announcement made by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, business activities in the emirate will gradually reopen from Wednesday, May 27. In the same virtual meeting, the Crown Prince further clarified that there will be NO movement restrictions in the city between 6am and 11pm each day. The reopening of business activities also includes the following: Cinemas (with the implementation of social distancing and round-the-clock sterilisation) Gyms and fitness centres Educational and training institutes Therapy centres for children Entertainment destinations (e.g. the Dubai Mall ice rink and dolphinariums) All government service centres (e.g. Amer) Please note that strict guidelines still apply and children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to enter.

Sheikh Hamdan further added that these new measures will allow people to adapt to the current situation affected by COVID-19 without disrupting operations in vital sectors and impacting businesses in a severe way

I chaired a meeting with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis& Disaster Management,&we approved the resumption of economic activities from 6am to 11pm,starting May 27.This decision was reached following a comprehensive analysis of health and socio-economic factors of the situation pic.twitter.com/XjaZ2tko30 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 25, 2020

As released by the Dubai government, here is a FULL list of economic activities that are all set to resume from Wednesday

Face masks are obligatory and should be worn at ALL times

The Crown Prince made it clear that this ‘ease of restriction’ comes with great responsibility and stringent precautionary and preventive measures including physical distancing, wearing face masks, using sanitisers and prevention of crowding

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, @HamdanMohammed announces the gradual reopening of business activities in #Dubai from Wednesday, 27 May. There will be no restrictions on movement between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm.https://t.co/8CnJLLprA1 pic.twitter.com/ZIXUwPVwgT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 25, 2020