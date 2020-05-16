د . إAEDSRر . س

A News Agency Gets Called Out For Fact-Checking As Dubai Denies Claims Of Asking Abu Dhabi For Economic Support

The Government of Dubai has issued a statement denying all claims that the emirate has requested Abu Dhabi for economic support amidst the COVID-19 global crisis.

An international media outlet, Reuters, has come into firing by the Dubai Government after publishing a report – stating that the two emirates will be merging assets and “local stock markets” in the near future, in association with Abu Dhabi’s state fund, Mubadala.

A statement by the Dubai Government called out the international media outlet for publishing the story without “investigating the accuracy of the claims and verifying the trustworthiness of its source.”

Reuters further added that Dubai is facing “its most severe downturn since a 2009 debt crisis. It lacks the oil wealth of Abu Dhabi to cushion the blow…”

The detailed report was extensively shared on social media platforms, alarming residents and stakeholders alike.

Thus, the Dubai Government is urging all media outlets to verify the facts and the trustworthiness of sources before publishing such stories.

With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis completely washing over the global economy, the Dubai Government and Dubai based entrepreneurs are attempting their best to help various sectors in the emirate rebound from the strains of the pandemic.

