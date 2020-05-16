A News Agency Gets Called Out For Fact-Checking As Dubai Denies Claims Of Asking Abu Dhabi For Economic Support

The Government of Dubai has issued a statement denying all claims that the emirate has requested Abu Dhabi for economic support amidst the COVID-19 global crisis.

An international media outlet, Reuters, has come into firing by the Dubai Government after publishing a report – stating that the two emirates will be merging assets and “local stock markets” in the near future, in association with Abu Dhabi’s state fund, Mubadala.

A statement by the Dubai Government called out the international media outlet for publishing the story without “investigating the accuracy of the claims and verifying the trustworthiness of its source.”