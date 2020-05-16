A News Agency Gets Called Out For Fact-Checking As Dubai Denies Claims Of Asking Abu Dhabi For Economic Support
The Government of Dubai has issued a statement denying all claims that the emirate has requested Abu Dhabi for economic support amidst the COVID-19 global crisis.
An international media outlet, Reuters, has come into firing by the Dubai Government after publishing a report – stating that the two emirates will be merging assets and “local stock markets” in the near future, in association with Abu Dhabi’s state fund, Mubadala.
A statement by the Dubai Government called out the international media outlet for publishing the story without “investigating the accuracy of the claims and verifying the trustworthiness of its source.”
Reuters further added that Dubai is facing “its most severe downturn since a 2009 debt crisis. It lacks the oil wealth of Abu Dhabi to cushion the blow…”
The detailed report was extensively shared on social media platforms, alarming residents and stakeholders alike.
Thus, the Dubai Government is urging all media outlets to verify the facts and the trustworthiness of sources before publishing such stories.