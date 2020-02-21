After A Massive Fire In The Duja Tower Residents Have Been Given Alternate Accommodation

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai residents and bypassers on Sheikh Zayed Road witnessed a major fire on Thursday evening, that erupted in Duja Tower opposite the World Trade Centre.

The large crowd that gathered under the Dubai tower shared a number of videos of the blazing fire, and emergency teams on-site extinguishing the fire were shared throughout social media. The fire that spread through the building was successfully put out around 9.30pm.

It has been reported that the residents of Dubai’s Duja Tower have been adjusted in nearby hotels as a means of alternative accommodation until the situation at the building has been investigated and taken care of.

Dubai authorities reported that there were no injuries nor casualties recorded once the building had been evacuated

The blaze that erupted on Thursday evening had spread throughout the building quickly and emergency services were soon on-site tackling the situation

The Dubai Civil Defence successfully extinguished the fire and evacuated all the residents of Duja Tower in a timely manner

