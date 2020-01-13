A Dubai Expat Forged His Own Parking Ticket To Steer Clear Of Paying For It

Just when you thought you’d heard it all, an expatriate in Dubai is now in court for allegedly faking an RTA parking ticket, to avoid paying the fees. Yep, according to the Khaleej Times, the 28-year-old Filipino national, a nurse, confessed to typing out the ‘parking ticket’ from where he works, print it and placing it on his car- as if to show that he had paid for his parking tickets.

Details of how the forgery took place were detailed by the man during his interrogation process, where it was revealed that another unknown suspect had helped with the falsification.

How the forgery was spotted by a ticketing inspector

You might be wondering how he got caught? Well, a parking instructor working for the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) found on August 8 last year that he has checked the ticket when doing rounds on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah when he noticed that the tickets’ details weren’t clear.

The ticketing inspector called the RTA’s permits section, discovered that the ticket was, in fact, expired which led to his call to the police.

The RTA sent a letter to the authorities confirming that the ticket found was not from theirs.

Currently, the expat’s trial has been moved to January 28.

