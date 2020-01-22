د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Dubai Man And His Family Perished In The Tragic Nepalese Accident

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Dubai resident and his family perished in a tragic Nepalese gas accident.

The Keralite family of five were among the eight people who lost their lives while on vacation.

The family were staying in a hotel room in a resort in Nepal’s Daman and reports have indicated that a gas leak from a heater caused the deaths. The victims were airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Of 15 tourists who had travelled from Kerala, 8 people died in the accident.

May their souls rest in peace.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?