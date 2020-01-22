A Dubai Man And His Family Perished In The Tragic Nepalese Accident

A Dubai resident and his family perished in a tragic Nepalese gas accident.

The Keralite family of five were among the eight people who lost their lives while on vacation.

The family were staying in a hotel room in a resort in Nepal’s Daman and reports have indicated that a gas leak from a heater caused the deaths. The victims were airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Of 15 tourists who had travelled from Kerala, 8 people died in the accident.

May their souls rest in peace.