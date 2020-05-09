BREAKING: Black Smoke Can Be Seen Billowing From A Fire NEAR The Dubai Airport

DUBAI: Around 9.30 am on Saturday morning, Dubai residents woke up to thick black smoke billowing from a fire near DXB terminal 3, that could be seen from miles away. This heavy smoke is reportedly coming from a warehouse fire in Umm Ramool, which is located nearby the Dubai Airport.

Thick smoke is covering the Umm Ramool and Garhoud area and is, therefore, affecting visibility

The black fumes can be seen billowing into the air from across the city

Dubai Police have received several complaints of the fire and are currently at the scene of the incident