د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Black Smoke Can Be Seen Billowing From A Fire NEAR The Dubai Airport

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

DUBAI: Around 9.30 am on Saturday morning, Dubai residents woke up to thick black smoke billowing from a fire near DXB terminal 3, that could be seen from miles away.

This heavy smoke is reportedly coming from a warehouse fire in Umm Ramool, which is located nearby the Dubai Airport.

Thick smoke is covering the Umm Ramool and Garhoud area and is, therefore, affecting visibility

The black fumes can be seen billowing into the air from across the city

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on

Dubai Police have received several complaints of the fire and are currently at the scene of the incident

This is a developing story.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?