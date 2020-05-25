The Crown Prince Of Dubai Surprises On-Duty Frontline Heroes On The First Day Of Eid
Imagine going to work on the first day of Eid whilst the rest of the country is enjoying a sweet Eid break with the fam… and then imagine being surprised by none other than the Crown Prince of Dubai HIMSELF!! Totally worth giving up that holiday.
Dubai’s brave frontline heroes received a surprise visit from HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Sheikh Hamdan, more fondly known as Fazza, personally greeted the teams working around the clock at Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence and the Dubai State Security headquarters, to secure the health and safety of all members of society.
Fazza paying a visit to Dubai Police headquarters in Al Qusais:
Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Directorate General in Al Qusais and Dubai’s State Security headquarters
A number of Dubai residents responded with praises and Eid greetings for the Crown Prince of Dubai on his official Twitter handle!
Take cues from Fazza and ALWAYS have on a face mask when stepping out in public!
