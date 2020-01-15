HH Sheikh Mohammed Has Launched The Prestigious Dubai Future District

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of the Dubai Future District on Tuesday.

The Dubai Future District is a new space for the development of the future economy, that will come with an AED1 billion fund to support new economy companies who can strengthen Dubai’s future growth.

The Dubai Future District will also connect DIFC, Emirates Towers and Dubai World Trade Centre

This venue is set to be the region’s largest future economy-focused district. HH Sheikh Mohammed also says the place will have an economy research centre, incubators and accelerators and a creative space for future economy pioneers.