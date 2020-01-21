Dubai Government Employees Are About To Receive Upto 16% Salary Raise

Government employees in Dubai will get a salary hike that ranges between 6-16%, as announced by the Dubai Media Office on Monday.

Some employees can get something between 10-16% in increase, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new scheme is effective from January 1, 2020, and was put in place to develop the government’s work system

The UAE’s leaders want to ensure that the best services are provided for Dubai, in turn, they’ve decided to raise their staff’s salaries to encourage this development, enhance innovation and productivity among its various entities.