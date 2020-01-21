Dubai Government Employees Are About To Receive Upto 16% Salary Raise
Government employees in Dubai will get a salary hike that ranges between 6-16%, as announced by the Dubai Media Office on Monday.
Some employees can get something between 10-16% in increase, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The new scheme is effective from January 1, 2020, and was put in place to develop the government’s work system
The UAE’s leaders want to ensure that the best services are provided for Dubai, in turn, they’ve decided to raise their staff’s salaries to encourage this development, enhance innovation and productivity among its various entities.
Dubai’s Crown Prince explained the salary scheme, saying…
“This new salary scheme is in line with the vision of [Shaikh Mohammad] and the ‘4th of January Document’ to further enhance government excellence by investing in human capital and retention of talent. Developing the government’s human resources and the happiness and stability of employees is a top priority.”
The initiative also aims to provide a great work-life balance for employees
The new structure for government employees are as follows:
- Government employees to receive an average salary increase of 10%
- Professional employees will receive a salary increase range from 9-16%
- Flexible working hours, telework and part-time employment
- Adds a minimum wage for fresh Emirati grads