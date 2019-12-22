The Magnificant Dubai Harbour Will Open In October 2020
Not long now folks…
Not long before you have a brand new destination to explore in the form of Dubai Harbour, a highly-anticipated stunning new harbour located near Al Sufouh.
It will soon house Dubai’s largest yachting community, so if you’re looking for a space to berth the yacht you’ve asked Santa for… this is it, friends.
Dear Santa, one yacht, and one of the most modern spots in the world to berth it, please
It’s set to be an iconic and luxe location with the most advanced cruise terminal
Under construction beside Barasti, alongside the Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai Harbour will be part of a wider Dubai construction of marinas that will position Dubai as the largest marina in the MENA region with 1,100 berths.
Not just for yachts, new residences and entertainment options are coming too
It’s set to be a global capital for luxury yachts
