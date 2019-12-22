The Magnificant Dubai Harbour Will Open In October 2020

Not long now folks…

Not long before you have a brand new destination to explore in the form of Dubai Harbour, a highly-anticipated stunning new harbour located near Al Sufouh.

It will soon house Dubai’s largest yachting community, so if you’re looking for a space to berth the yacht you’ve asked Santa for… this is it, friends.

Dear Santa, one yacht, and one of the most modern spots in the world to berth it, please