د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Magnificant Dubai Harbour Will Open In October 2020

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Not long now folks…

Not long before you have a brand new destination to explore in the form of Dubai Harbour, a highly-anticipated stunning new harbour located near Al Sufouh.

It will soon house Dubai’s largest yachting community, so if you’re looking for a space to berth the yacht you’ve asked Santa for… this is it, friends.

Dear Santa, one yacht, and one of the most modern spots in the world to berth it, please

It’s set to be an iconic and luxe location with the most advanced cruise terminal

Under construction beside Barasti, alongside the Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai Harbour will be part of a wider Dubai construction of marinas that will position Dubai as the largest marina in the MENA region with 1,100 berths.

Not just for yachts, new residences and entertainment options are coming too

It’s set to be a global capital for luxury yachts

More info about Dubai Harbour here.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?