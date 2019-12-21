Dubai Has Been Ranked As One Of The Safest Cities In The World But There Is Heavy Debate Surrounding That List

It’s no new information to residents that Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world and keeping to its clean track record, Dubai has once again made the list of ‘The World’s Safest Cities In 2019’. The World Index ranked the city of gold as the 28th safest city amongst 35 others where Tokyo topped the list. Although, the comments section has blown up with people not exactly ‘agreeing’ with the list of the safest cities in 2019. Some have questioned how some cities have made the list whilst others are wondering why cities like Doha, Pyongyang and Spain haven’t made it onto the list.

Dubai has been ranked above Beijing and Istanbul as the safest city

The World's Safest Cities In 2019 1.🇯🇵Tokyo

2.🇸🇬Singapore

3.🇯🇵Osaka

4.🇳🇱Amsterdam

5.🇦🇺Sydney

6.🇨🇦Toronto

7.🇺🇸Washington,DC

=8.🇩🇰Copenhagen

=8.🇰🇷Seoul

10.🇦🇺Melbourne 14.🇬🇧London

15.🇺🇸NYC

23.🇫🇷Paris

28.🇦🇪Dubai

31.🇨🇳Beijing

35.🇲🇾Kuala Lumpur

36.🇹🇷Istanbul (Economist Intelligence) — World Index (@theworldindex) December 21, 2019

A lot of cities are being speculated for making it to the list

Paris??!!! — Abdulla J (@WALADZAIN) December 21, 2019

London and Paris were frequently questioned throughout the comment section for making it to the top 20 spots of the safest cities in the last year

Doha that is famously known for being one of the safest cities in the world didn’t make the World Index’s 2019 published list

Where is Doha ?????? — وطني هنا (@r007qatar) December 21, 2019

Yes, yes Madrid is in Spain… but maybe he meant where’s Madrid on the list… hmmm