Dubai Has Been Ranked As One Of The Safest Cities In The World But There Is Heavy Debate Surrounding That List
It’s no new information to residents that Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world and keeping to its clean track record, Dubai has once again made the list of ‘The World’s Safest Cities In 2019’.
The World Index ranked the city of gold as the 28th safest city amongst 35 others where Tokyo topped the list.
Although, the comments section has blown up with people not exactly ‘agreeing’ with the list of the safest cities in 2019. Some have questioned how some cities have made the list whilst others are wondering why cities like Doha, Pyongyang and Spain haven’t made it onto the list.