SALE ALERT: Shopaholics Put On Your Shopping Shoes And Run To Ibn Battuta To Enjoy Discounts Over 70%

Ibn Battuta Mall is hosting a massive 70% sale throughout a number of stores in the mall as a way to commemorate the 100% reopening of shopping centres in Dubai.

Offering you the HOTTEST deals on some of your fave brands like Homes R Us, United Furniture, Home Box, Marks & Spencer, Aldo, Clarks, Athlete’s Co, Skechers, Gap and Borders, among others as the world’s largest themed mall is welcoming shoppers back with a BANGG!

Okaaay shopaholics, on your mark… get set… RUN TO IBN ASAP!!

Shoppers will also be treated to a number of new retailers, restos and services opening up at the mall!

Some of the new outlets that you will get to experience are: