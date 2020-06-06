SALE ALERT: Shopaholics Put On Your Shopping Shoes And Run To Ibn Battuta To Enjoy Discounts Over 70%
Ibn Battuta Mall is hosting a massive 70% sale throughout a number of stores in the mall as a way to commemorate the 100% reopening of shopping centres in Dubai.
Offering you the HOTTEST deals on some of your fave brands like Homes R Us, United Furniture, Home Box, Marks & Spencer, Aldo, Clarks, Athlete’s Co, Skechers, Gap and Borders, among others as the world’s largest themed mall is welcoming shoppers back with a BANGG!
Okaaay shopaholics, on your mark… get set… RUN TO IBN ASAP!!
Shoppers will also be treated to a number of new retailers, restos and services opening up at the mall!
Some of the new outlets that you will get to experience are:
- Red Tape Fashion
- E-City Electronics
- The Home
- Jawhara Jewellery
- ACO Price Outlet
- Juice Bar
- Al Mallah
- London Dairy
- Latea Tea Smoothie
- Kahve Dunyasi Coffee House
Step into the world as a new and improved version of yourself by ditching the plastic bags and carrying your own eco-friendly tote shopping bags… in short care for the environment and BYOBags!!
Some affordable and durable options you can choose from are:
