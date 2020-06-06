د . إAEDSRر . س

SALE ALERT: Shopaholics Put On Your Shopping Shoes And Run To Ibn Battuta To Enjoy Discounts Over 70%

Ibn Battuta Mall is hosting a massive 70% sale throughout a number of stores in the mall as a way to commemorate the 100% reopening of shopping centres in Dubai.

Offering you the HOTTEST deals on some of your fave brands like Homes R Us, United Furniture, Home Box, Marks & Spencer, Aldo, Clarks, Athlete’s Co, Skechers, Gap and Borders, among others as the world’s largest themed mall is welcoming shoppers back with a BANGG!

Okaaay shopaholics, on your mark… get set… RUN TO IBN ASAP!!

Shoppers will also be treated to a number of new retailers, restos and services opening up at the mall!

Some of the new outlets that you will get to experience are:

  • Red Tape Fashion
  • E-City Electronics
  • The Home
  • Jawhara Jewellery
  • ACO Price Outlet
  • Juice Bar
  • Al Mallah
  • London Dairy
  • Latea Tea Smoothie
  • Kahve Dunyasi Coffee House

 

Step into the world as a new and improved version of yourself by ditching the plastic bags and carrying your own eco-friendly tote shopping bags… in short care for the environment and BYOBags!!

Some affordable and durable options you can choose from are:

1. A Wolf Themed Large Eco-Friendly Grocery/Travel Bag, that’s portable and reusable. On Amazon for AED 77.99.

2. A sassy minimal all-black Foldable Tote Shopping Bag for AED 39.99.

3. A large Zipped And Snap Closure Tropical Printed Savvy Eco-Tote for AED 40.07.

4. A simple statement Organic Cotton Canvas Tote Bag for AED 49.91.

