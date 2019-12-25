Reports Suggest That Dubai Is The Top Travel Destination For Indian Travellers

It comes to no surprise that Dubai has topped yet another list of being the most favourable travel destination. A popular travel booking platform, Cleartrip, recently released its travel trend report for 2019 which proves that there is no place like Dubai… especially for Indians.

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were stated as the most-booked international cities for Indian travellers in 2019, and the UAE as the most-booked country, according to the travel booking platform.

Other than the UAE, other international destinations to have topped the list for Indians are the US, UK and Singapore

Qatar, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Russia also made it to the top 10 of the list of popular international destinations for Indians.