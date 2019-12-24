The Dubai Metro Will Be Operating For 24 Hours On NYE To Make Commuting Around Easier For Residents

In anticipation of heavy traffic from December 31 – January 1, because of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Roads and Transport Authority announced earlier last week that the metro will run for 24 HOURS on these two days.

So skip all the heavy traffic and use the public transportation facilities to commute around the city – saving yourself from waiting and crying in the heavy NYE traffic jams.

Red Line trains between Rashidiya and DMCC stations will run from 5am on December 27 to 3.30am the following day. Similar timings will be kept for the Green Line, which runs through Deira and Dubai Creek.