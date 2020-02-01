Dubai Metro Will Now Be Operating From 2pm Onwards On Fridays

This might be a lil upsetting for some as the Dubai Metro timings have been revised for Fridays starting from the month of February.

This announcement was made by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the new timings will ONLY apply on Fridays. Dubai Metro red line on Fridays will now start operating at 2pm and continue up to 1am (the following day), and this new timing will continue for another six consecutive Fridays: February 7, 14, 21, and 28, and March 6 and 13.