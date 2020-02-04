د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

An AED4.7 MILLION Diamond-Encrusted Toiled Was Unveiled In Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Last week? A Guinness World Record for the world’s longest handshake.

This week? The world’s priciest loo.

That’s right friends. The world’s priciest toilet, a Guinness World Record breaker that’s studded with 40,814  diamonds, (ermagadddddd!) totalling 334 carats has been unveiled in Dubai. And it’s valued at…

Wait for it and consider how much you have in your bank account right now…

AED4.7 MILLION.

And while that sinks in, here are some pics of the embellished lavvo

The loo is on a world tour and it’s currently on display at Dubai’s Amazing Museum & Art Gallery in Al Garhoud.

People flocked to the unveil

The big reveal: It’s an official World Record breaker as the first toilet inlaid with the largest number of diamonds

Images via TW

And NO, it’s never been used

You were thinking it…

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?