An AED4.7 MILLION Diamond-Encrusted Toiled Was Unveiled In Dubai

Last week? A Guinness World Record for the world’s longest handshake.

This week? The world’s priciest loo.

That’s right friends. The world’s priciest toilet, a Guinness World Record breaker that’s studded with 40,814 diamonds, (ermagadddddd!) totalling 334 carats has been unveiled in Dubai. And it’s valued at…

Wait for it and consider how much you have in your bank account right now…

AED4.7 MILLION.

And while that sinks in, here are some pics of the embellished lavvo

The loo is on a world tour and it’s currently on display at Dubai’s Amazing Museum & Art Gallery in Al Garhoud.