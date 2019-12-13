Aww!! The Dubai Police Casually Stopped By A School In Their Supercars To Help The Students Find Santa Claus

Thas it folks, the Gen-Z’s are legit the LUCKIEST and coolest generation till date. These Baby Boomer’s have seen it all with an EPIC Santa entrance in a ritzy red limo and the po-po coming into school to help with finding Santa… you can declare the rest of the world as officially jealous. The Horizon School in Dubai, which is a UK curriculum primary school for kids from FS1 to Year 6, has taken Christmas celebrations to a WHOLE new level with their grand festive Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 12. Where the school called in the DUBAI POLICE to help the kids find Santa!

RL footage of the Dubai police chasing anyone else down to fine for a call claiming to have ‘lost’ Santa…

The Dubai Police arrived at the school to help the kids find Santa and his elves in their sleek supercars Daaamn Daniel! The police got swag.

The moment the #dubaipolice supercars arrived at Horizon English School to help our #happyhorizon children find Santa.#howwillhearrive #santareveal pic.twitter.com/Ktu29eNl6A — Horizon School Dubai (@HorizonDubaiUAE) December 12, 2019

Hooogaaay, talk about sleigh-in! The school’s funky Santa made an exciting entrance in a huge red monster limousine. #JealousX10000 There was also a massive spray of fake snow that covered the playground to welcome their hip new-gen Santa.

And the moment we were all waiting for… Santa arriving in his big red sleigh!#santaarrives #thechildrensfaces #happyhorizon pic.twitter.com/jaWaEx8ntu — Horizon School Dubai (@HorizonDubaiUAE) December 12, 2019

The school also celebrated and thanked all the behind-the-scenes heroes for all their efforts in ensuring that the school run smoothly and safely for all the kiddos

Our #happyhorizon children loved seeing the many Santa appearances today. Their faces light up when they saw him! We took time today to thank our support staff – we dont always see them, however they are always around, behind the scenes making sure everything runs smoothly. pic.twitter.com/NswZfscH6u — Horizon School Dubai (@HorizonDubaiUAE) December 12, 2019