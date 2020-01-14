Dubai Police Are Hosting A Street Detective GAME And It Sounds Class!

د . إAEDSRر . س

Cludeo WHO?!

Take your detective skills to a wholeeeee other level.

Dubai Police are famously great at what they do. On the outside world, they find lost objects, deter crime, drive cool cars and help out at every corner of Dubai, but behind the scenes, they happen to be one of the world’s most advanced forces, when it comes to tech.

And now YOU can fight crime with them!

Show your investigative skills  and solve mysteries with Dubai Police

The Crime Scene Game is happening right now at City Walk.

The first-ever Police carnival is also taking place

4pm – 11pm daily until Wednesday

 

No crime in these streets!

The Crime Scene Game is running till January 15

 

