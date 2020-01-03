Dubai Police Have Seized A Number Of Designer Counterfeit Items Worth A Whopping AED2 Billion 

WOWZAA! 2 BILLION?! Thas’ a huge figure right there for counterfeit goods.

The Dubai Police recently recorded 297 cases of counterfeiting and forgery, ranging from designer items such as Apple, Louis Vuitton, Richemont, Toyota, and Reckitt Benckiser to retail brands such as Adidas and other fashion/sports brands.

According to the Department of Combating Economic Crimes of the General Department of Criminal investigations, the market value of these counterfeit goods recorded in 2019 are at an estimated value of AED2,570,253,778.

The Dubai police are known to spare no effort in tackling crimes that negatively affect the economy, especially when it involves counterfeit goods and products

A number of store inspections led to the seize of the fake goods and the capturing of those involved in selling the counterfeit items. This allowed the Dubai Police to rightfully preserve the equity of trademarks’ owners and their intellectual property.