Footage Shows Major Efforts Ongoing By Dubai Police To Secure A Safe New Year’s Eve For All
Shout out to the heroes of New Year’s Eve.
The emergency services and Dubai Police who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes (and will continue to do so all the way through to the new year) to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve for the hundreds of thousands of spectators who are about to descend on key locations across the city.
Preparations have been ongoing for months
His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police inspected operations Downtown this week.
Dubai Police are advising everyone to plan any trips you take today ahead of time
Dubai Municipality announced parks across the city will have extended opening hours
