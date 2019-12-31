Footage Shows Major Efforts Ongoing By Dubai Police To Secure A Safe New Year’s Eve For All

Shout out to the heroes of New Year’s Eve.

The emergency services and Dubai Police who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes (and will continue to do so all the way through to the new year) to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve for the hundreds of thousands of spectators who are about to descend on key locations across the city.

Read more about the latest New Year’s Eve updates in Dubai

Preparations have been ongoing for months

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police inspected operations Downtown this week.