These Brilliant New Road Sensors Will Detect Drivers Who Use Their Phone

Do you use your phone while driving? Or take sudden diversions without alerting other drivers?

Dubai Police have rolled out smart radars which will monitor bad driving behaviour and then some.

Dubai Police are constantly working to ensure road safety by installing smart radars which will be used to monitor drivers who are not committed to safe driving.

Violations like using a handheld phone, not following lane discipline, not fastening seatbelts, sudden deviations and more, pretty much anything which poses a danger to other drivers, can all be picked up by these new sensors.

The device will raise the level of traffic safety and curb road fatalities according to Dubai Police