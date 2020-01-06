An Officer From Dubai Police Helped Save A Man From Committing Suicide

A Dubai Police officer has just gone above and beyond to save the life of a European man who had attempted suicide.

Local reports say that the police reached the villa just in time and got to perform CPR on him after finding him unconscious and barely breathing. According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Dubai Police, the command centre had received a report from another European, claiming his friend posted a Facebook message, talking about plans to take his own life due to social and financial issues.

According to the Dubai Police, following the rescue, the man was transferred to the hospital. Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf praised the heroic officer’s rapid response.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please consult professional help. Online services are available to help those in need.

