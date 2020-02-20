AED20 Million Worth Of Jewelry Was Robbed From A Luxe Villa In Emirates Hills
If you had AED20million worth of stolen goods from an Emirates Hills villa to stash, where would you go?
That’s exactly the dilemma a four-man and one-woman Asian gang who entered the country on a tourist visa faced after they emptied a safe filled with diamonds, gold, and expensive watches from a home that wasn’t correctly secured.
With Dubai Police immediately on their tail, the group was identified and arrested as they actually attempted to sell the stolen goods on to dealers in Dubai.
Dubai Police worked off “little to no evidence” and managed to capture the thieves within 48 hours
AED20 million worth of jewellery was robbed from a European investor’s residence
“Just 48 hours after receiving the emergency call, the gang members were arrested, and the jewellery was recovered despite the fact there was no evidence was left behind. It was a great effort by our officers,” Major General Al Mansoori.
Police stated negligence by the owner lead to the crime and reminded residents to secure their valuables, take the necessary precautions to secure your homes and avoid exposing yourself to risk.
Colonel Adel Al-Joker also added Dubai Police are ready to hit with “an iron fist all those who attempt to mess with the community’s security and safety”.