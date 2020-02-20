AED20 Million Worth Of Jewelry Was Robbed From A Luxe Villa In Emirates Hills

If you had AED20million worth of stolen goods from an Emirates Hills villa to stash, where would you go?

That’s exactly the dilemma a four-man and one-woman Asian gang who entered the country on a tourist visa faced after they emptied a safe filled with diamonds, gold, and expensive watches from a home that wasn’t correctly secured.

With Dubai Police immediately on their tail, the group was identified and arrested as they actually attempted to sell the stolen goods on to dealers in Dubai.

Dubai Police worked off “little to no evidence” and managed to capture the thieves within 48 hours