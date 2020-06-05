Good News For All As Dubai Preps To Reopen Houses Of Worship With COVID-19 Safety Measures In Place

In efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE, all places of worship in the country were ordered to close in mid-March to prevent gatherings and close contact between people.

Although, with Dubai lifting restrictions and resuming business across the city to bring back normalcy, places of worship are also soon to reopen to the public as well with strict coronavirus safety measures in place.

A number of mosques across Dubai, churches, the Hindu temple in Bur Dubai, and the Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple in Jebel Ali will be welcoming back worshippers with open arms once approved by the government to do so.

Disinfection tunnels, social-distance markers and sanitiser dispensers will be installed across all religious centres before reopening to worshippers

Additionally, all houses of worship will have to lower the capacity of believers in the venue to ensure an appropriate distance of 1.5 metres is maintained between attendees.

For example, St. Mary’s Catholic Church has a total capacity of 2,000 worshippers, however, the church will be limiting the number of believers to only 700-800 people per gathering.

Moreover, before attending the Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church – located in Oud Metha – worshippers will have to pre-register themselves in order to be permitted inside. After pre-registering, individuals that are granted permission will receive an SMS on their phone and are advised to come to the venue an hour before Mass.

Although, deep sanitisation of all religious centres are well underway, the official date for the reopening of worship places in the city is yet to be announced.

