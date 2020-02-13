Good News! There Will Be No Increase In Dubai Private School Fees In September

Dubai parents can breathe a sigh of relief,

The news comes directly from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) that school fees will remain unchanged at the beginning of the next academic year.

Usually, The KHDA School Fees Framework outlines guidelines for schools to increase fees depending on their inspection results and ECI. Due to an ECI of -2.35 %, it’s been announced the fees will remain unchanged for the 2020/21 academic year.

The good news that the fees remain unchanged comes after the release of the annual Education Cost Index (ECI), calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre, according to a report in Wam.ae.