Good News! There Will Be No Increase In Dubai Private School Fees In September
Dubai parents can breathe a sigh of relief,
The news comes directly from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) that school fees will remain unchanged at the beginning of the next academic year.
Usually, The KHDA School Fees Framework outlines guidelines for schools to increase fees depending on their inspection results and ECI. Due to an ECI of -2.35 %, it’s been announced the fees will remain unchanged for the 2020/21 academic year.
The good news that the fees remain unchanged comes after the release of the annual Education Cost Index (ECI), calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre, according to a report in Wam.ae.
72 new schools have opened in Dubai in seven years
The school fees framework is working to prioritise the interest of students and parents and encourages investment in the education sector by allowing schools to develop long-term growth plans, as well as motivating existing schools to improve the quality of education they offer, according to Mohammed Darwish, Chief of KHDA’s Regulations and Permits Commission.
He added that “the Education Cost Index provides complete transparency to both families and investors and balances expectations.”
The reported added that SOME private schools may be eligible for an exceptional fee increase based on clear eligibility criteria as outlined in KHDA’s exceptional fee framework guidelines.