PSA For Public Transport Commuters: Dubai Metro And Other RTA Services Are Now Back To Normal Timings

On Wednesday, June 24, The National Emergency Crisis & Disaster Management Authority announced the END of the National Sterilisation Programme, thus the end of the nation-wide nightly curfew.

So this means that Dubai is NO longer under lockdown and there are no more nightly or daytime movement restrictions; residents can now freely move about the city.

Following this announcement, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced that all public transportation within the emirate will return to normal operating hours after the nationwide curfew was just recently lifted.