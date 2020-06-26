PSA For Public Transport Commuters: Dubai Metro And Other RTA Services Are Now Back To Normal Timings
On Wednesday, June 24, The National Emergency Crisis & Disaster Management Authority announced the END of the National Sterilisation Programme, thus the end of the nation-wide nightly curfew.
So this means that Dubai is NO longer under lockdown and there are no more nightly or daytime movement restrictions; residents can now freely move about the city.
Following this announcement, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced that all public transportation within the emirate will return to normal operating hours after the nationwide curfew was just recently lifted.
Here is a quick reminder on the Dubai Metro timings:
Dubai Metro’s Red Line
- Saturday to Wednesday: 5 am – 12 am
- Thursdays: 5 am – 1 am
- Fridays: 10 am – 1 am
Dubai Metro’s Green Line
- Saturday through Wednesday: 5:30 am – 12 am
- Thursdays: 5:30 am – 1 am
- Fridays: 10 am – 1 am
The Dubai Tram, Dubai Bus and the Dubai Ferry will also return to their regular operating hours
Bus services within Dubai are available from 6 am until 11 pm. Although intercity buses have still not resumed operation.
DHA is reminding all Dubai citizens and residents and public transport commuters to treat wearing a face mask at all times as the NEW normal!
Residents are still urged to follow precautionary measures including wearing masks and social distancing to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.
