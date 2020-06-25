Dig Out Your Raincoats For Dubai’s Quirkiest New Attraction Where It’ll Be Raining 24/7

When we first heard the news, we were like SHUT THE FRONT DOOR!!

But then again, it’s Dubai… anything’s possible here! Even a street where it rains 24/7, 365 days a year. That means all your wet, wild and romantic fantasies coming to life even during the hot summer months

Du-bae getting a lil too hot for you to handle?! Then just take a trip to the ‘Raining Street’ on The World Islands, where you’ll be treated to a light rainfall every time the temperature rises above 27° C

Once the temperature tops 27°C, the automatic system will start producing droplets of water; and these droplets will be controlled so that it can alternate between a light drizzle and a heavy rainfall.

The UPCOMING ‘Raining Street’ will be a part of The Heart of Europe project on Dubai World Islands, and the boulevard setting will be filled with street cafes, dining restos, retails, fashion houses, and cute souvenir shops.