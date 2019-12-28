A Dubai Resident Is Making It Her Mission To Run On Every Single Street In Dubai And Already Has Most Of The Map Covered

A Dubai resident that goes by the name PinkTaxiRunner has taken up the challenge of running every single street in Dubai, stating that she got the inspo of doing so from the Mexican professional cross country runner, Rickey Gates who started the challenge ‘#EverySingleStreet‘.

The Dubai based runner that started her journey earlier in December has already covered a number of neighbourhoods in Dubai, especially around Dubai Hills and the Dubai creek areas. She’s also outlined a couple of areas around Al Rigga and will soon be painting the town purple with her footprints.

Avoiding areas under-construction and highways (obv), PinkTaxiRunner will be covering all other prominent neighbourhoods around the vast city

She is making it her mission to cover the town purple and won’t stop until she covers #EverySingleStreet

It will become more and more purple and the scribbles will become color! #everysinglestreet pic.twitter.com/4Q0s2AWBBr — PinkTaxiRunner (@PinkTaxiRunner) December 26, 2019

The runner also revealed in her tweet on Friday that through this challenge she has become more ‘knowledgable, curious, adventurous, brave and emotional.’

It’s all a work in progress at this stage but looks like the runner will soon be leaving a very unique mark on Dubai’s map One that may even go down in history as a legendary achievement.

It doesn’t seem like a lot of streets today and I still managed to leave some blank…. but some neighborhoods are getting complete! #everysinglestreet pic.twitter.com/ueIVrhvHws — PinkTaxiRunner (@PinkTaxiRunner) December 27, 2019