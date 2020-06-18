Dubai Residents Call For A Boycott On Bollywood Star Kids In Wake Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise arose a much-needed conversation on mental health and celebrity culture in India Following his death, mental health is finally being discussed in India, which is largely misunderstood and is considered a taboo. Besides that, another controversial topic has arisen, which is the corruption and nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Rajput Singh was an outsider and had no family ties to the industry but still made it big. This inspired many Indians and made him highly relatable. In Bollywood, big powerhouse production companies and families have a stronghold on the industry. The barrier for entry in Bollywood is highly competitive but only a few with privileged connections make it through. Acclaimed Indian director Shekhar Kapoor of BAFTA and Acadamy Award-nominated movie Elizabeth also spoke out

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Public anger against major Bollywood stars and producers Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest film ‘Chhichhore’ in 2019 was critically acclaimed and was a huge box office success. Despite this, he was signed to star in seven films but lost all of them in a few months. Famous Bollywood film producer Karan Johar has been called out for promoting ‘star kids’ in his movies and not nurturing outside talent. The hashtags BoycottKaranJohar are trending on Twitter. There have also been mass unfollowing of major Bollywood actors with industry family ties. Shah Rukh Khan remembers his biggest fan

He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

Priyanka Chopra offers her condolences to the late actor I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise.Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss💔 pic.twitter.com/tA5CmNsRJC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2020

Many Dubai residents call for a boycott of ‘nepo-actors’ and discuss the toxic side of fame I hope this wave which has started in india after the tragic end of #SushanthSinghRajput it doesnt dissapear. This needs to be talked about. If this pandemic has shown anything is that the common person has so much buying power. If you dont support nepo movies they will fail. — Satakshi Singh (@Satakshi_29) June 18, 2020 The industry that provides glamour, fame, success and riches is also the same that poisons them with solitude.Eventually ,making one extremely mentally ill .Media is the most toxic industry making so many vulnerable to its despondency#ThoughtsAndPrayers #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/JvvLyrpPWM — imran ali (@93_imran) June 14, 2020