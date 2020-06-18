د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Residents Call For A Boycott On Bollywood Star Kids In Wake Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic Demise

Indian actor Sushant Singh was found dead in his home on June 14. His death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai police.

The tragic and untimely death of the talented Bollywood actor has shaken Indians and Bollywood fans across the globe. Indian Dubai residents react to the recent controversies circulating his death by tweeting #JusticeForSushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise arose a much-needed conversation on mental health and celebrity culture in India

Following his death, mental health is finally being discussed in India, which is largely misunderstood and is considered a taboo. Besides that, another controversial topic has arisen, which is the corruption and nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

Sushant Rajput Singh was an outsider and had no family ties to the industry but still made it big. This inspired many Indians and made him highly relatable.

In Bollywood, big powerhouse production companies and families have a stronghold on the industry. The barrier for entry in Bollywood is highly competitive but only a few with privileged connections make it through.

Acclaimed Indian director Shekhar Kapoor of BAFTA and Acadamy Award-nominated movie Elizabeth also spoke out

Public anger against major Bollywood stars and producers

Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest film ‘Chhichhore’ in 2019 was critically acclaimed and was a huge box office success. Despite this, he was signed to star in seven films but lost all of them in a few months.

Famous Bollywood film producer Karan Johar has been called out for promoting ‘star kids’ in his movies and not nurturing outside talent.

The hashtags BoycottKaranJohar are trending on Twitter. There have also been mass unfollowing of major Bollywood actors with industry family ties.

Shah Rukh Khan remembers his biggest fan

Priyanka Chopra offers her condolences to the late actor

Many Dubai residents call for a boycott of ‘nepo-actors’ and discuss the toxic side of fame

During these trying times, mental health should be a priority. The UAE National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing has a mental health hotline.

Anyone that needs psychological support or counseling can call or message through Whatsapp the number (800) 4673 (HOPE) and will come into contact with a mental health expert.

