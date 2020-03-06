Paid Parking Issue Revised: Soon Dubai Residents Can Get Annual Parking Permits For Their Cars
Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, recently amended a resolution on the regulation of public car parks in Dubai, on Thursday.
The new paid parking resolution will introduce seasonal parking cards to Dubai residents and citizens in monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual rates.
The resolution that will be published in the Official Gazette will be made valid from its date of publication. Moreover, the monthly and annual season public car parking permits will be issued to motorists by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, (RTA).
The monthly and annual public car park permit fees will be based on the type of public car park…
- Roadside parking cards: AED1,400 for 3 months, AED2,500 for 6 months, AED4,500 for 1 year
- Square parking plot cards: AED700 for 3 months, AED1,300 for 6 months, AED2,400 for 1 year
- Multi-storey building cards: AED2,000 for 3 months, AED4,000 for 6 months, AED8,000 for 1 year
- Student parking cards: AED300 for 3 months, AED600 for 6 months, AED1,200 for 1 year
- Cards for private educational institutions: AED300 for 3 months, AED600 for 6 months, AED1,200 for 1 year